Mother Shipton’s scoops accolade for ‘best event’

Mother Shipton’s has landed the Yorkshire Family Favourites award for ‘Best Event at an Attraction’.

The competition was run by Day Out With The Kids – a go to resource for family days out across the UK.

The event which clinched the title for Mother Shipton’s was the 2018 Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure, a trail through the historic woodland bringing Beatrix Potters characters to life.

Highlights included Mr McGregor’s Garden, a giant Jemima Puddle-Duck, and the chance to meet Peter Rabbit.

The Easter event is just one of many throughout the year at Mother Shipton’s, with a different theme each school holiday. This year the team are aiming even higher with the first ever Christmas event at the attraction.

A Christmas shop is open now at the main entrance, every day until Sunday 23 December, then part of the park will also be transformed to welcome Santa on selected dates throughout December.

Fiona Martin, director, said: “This fantastic award provides recognition for the dedication and hard work of the team at Mother Shipton’s. Since purchasing the park in 2011 and introducing the events, they have continued to improve year on year.

“The introduction of a Christmas event builds on this and provides another exciting experience for families during the festive period.”

Visit www.mothershipton.co.uk to findout more about forthcoming events.