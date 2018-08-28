More vandalism at Valley Gardens

A new attack of petty vandalism has damaged a building in the Valley Gardens.

A resident tweeted that someone had climbed onto the roof of the 'hut' near the play area at around 11.30pm last Friday night.

The result was that some roof tiles came crashing down in this much-loved, award-winning park.

Valley Gardens' popular Magnesia Well Cafe has also suffered a break-in and damage in recent weeks for the second summer running.

