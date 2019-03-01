Missing Spofforth grandfather found

The missing 81-year-old man from Spofforth has been found safe and well.

North Yorkshire Police have thanked everyone who helped in the search for grandpa Douglas Thomas, who went missing from his Spofforth home after leaving on Wednesday morning to catch a bus to Harrogate or Wetherby.

The police helicopter, drones and search dogs and many volunteers had been looking for Mr Thomas with searches focussing in the Harrogate and Spofforth areas and Wetherby.

A force spokesman said this afternoon: We’re delighted to say that missing ‘Grandpa Doug’ has been found safe and well.

“Thank you for all your support in sharing our appeal.”