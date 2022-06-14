Missing: Minskip man Luke Earnshaw left home on Saturday

North Yorkshire Police said Mr Earnshaw has not been seen since he left his home on Prospect Terrace in Minskip shortly before 2.30pm on Saturday June 11.
A police spokesman said: “Luke left his home and was seen walking down Thorndikes Lane towards Staveley.
“Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.”
Mr Earnshaw is of a slim build with a bald head and bushy ginger beard. He has tattoos on his arms.
He was seen on a doorbell camera as he left his home on Saturday and was wearing a blue jumper, brown jacket, dark blue jeans and a grey flat cap.
“If you have any information which could help locate Luke please contact police on 101 or call 999 for an immediate sighting,” added.
Ref: 12220101715