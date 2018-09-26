Missing Harrogate man last seen in Dewsbury has not been in touch for nearly a month

A missing Harrogate man last seen in Dewsbury has not been in contact with his family for nearly a month.

North Yorkshire Police has renewed its appeal to help find a man missing from North Deighton.

Neil Smith, 55, has not made contact with family and friends since he was last seen on Monday, September 3 in the Leeds Road area of Dewsbury.

It is believed that Neil could be in the Cumbria area although it is possible he has moved around the country.

He is 5ft 11ins tall, and of of stocky build. He was driving a black BMW 1 Series (reg number PN12 CRU) which "remains unaccounted for".

Officers are continuing to appeal to the public for information about where he is.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, press one and pass information to NYP's Force Control Room. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999.

Use the reference number 12180165160.