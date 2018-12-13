Missed Ripon's spectacular light show to commemorate the Armistice? There's a chance to see it again!

Ripon did so much to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War, and who could forget the spectacular and extremely moving light show that was projected onto Ripon Cathedral?

For anyone who missed it the first time round, the light show can be seen again on January 19 at Holy Trinity Church, as part of a special concert of Remembrance featuring performances from the Dishforth Military Wives Choir and Ripon City Band.

Hundreds gathered to watch the light show in respectful silence when it was first beamed onto the front of Ripon Cathedral in November. It showed poignant and moving images of those who served in the war from Ripon, as well as silhouette outlines of soldiers and verses of wartime poetry.

Residents who attend the concert at Holy Trinity on January 19 will be able to have a second look at what was projected onto the Cathedral - for those who have already seen it, a chance to relive the powerful and thought-provoking experience, and for those who are seeing it for the first time, another chance to remember and reflect.

Ripon Community Poppy Project, spearheaded by Ripon councillor Stuart Martin and Hazel Barker, secured funding for this ambitious light show project, which has cost around £10,000 in total - including production, hire of equipment, road closures, and funding for a centenary concert at Ripon Cathedral with the Dishforth Military Wives Choir and Ripon City Band. The concert, which was also organised by Ripon Community Poppy Project, was so popular and well-supported that the two groups will be performing again at Holy Trinity Church.

The concert starts at 7pm on January 19, and tickets costing £8 are now on sale at Stuff 4 Offices, the Sun Palour Cafe, The Wakeman's House Cafe, and at Newtons Solicitors.