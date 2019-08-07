Mint festival return to Church Fenton

Mint Festival is set to return to Leeds East Airport at Church Fenton next month.

Organisers of the event, which has previously caused controversy over transportation and crowd sizes when staged at smaller venues, say they have a huge line up.

Spokesman Rob Chadwick said: “It promises the same out-of-this world stage design and huge line up featuring the likes of Patrick Topping, Gorgon City, Enzo Siragusa, Claptone and Richy Ahmed.

“On top of this is the mouthwatering news that world renowned party starters Elrow and cult underground crew FUSE will host their own arenas.”

Mint Festival will be staged on Saturday September 28, and with tickets already on sale, Rob urged people to act quickly as last year’s event was a sell out.

“All musical bases are covered at Mint, from house to garage, techno to disco, all on hugely impressive stages and with immersive production that takes you into the next dimension,” added Rob.

“Last year, The Bunker was a huge talking point and has already become an iconic place to dance: it is a raw, throwback space made from huge steel shipping containers that echo the illegal rave days of the nineties.

“Equally as unforgettable is Area 51, a vast aircraft hangar that was built to house fighter jets.

“It is one of the largest single structures in the country and will welcome 5,000 to bask in the glory of its sheer size and imposing nature.

“Of course, it will be kitted out with high tech lights, lasers and visuals as well as pyrotechnics worthy of the fighter jets normally found there. Get ready to have your senses stimulated in ways you never knew possible.”

“Hosting Area 51 will be FUSE, the now internationally recognised brand that is home to the slickest stripped back dub tech artists in the world,” added Rob.

“Key protagonists like founder Enzo Siragusa and label artists Rich Nxt, Rossko, Seb Zito and Archie Hamilton will be joined by a huge special guest alongside Apollonia and Seth Troxler for a truly tasteful underground session.”

Mint Festival has previously been held at the Lotherton estate, Wetherby Racecourse and Stockeld Park, before its move to Church Fenton last year.

In 2018, it sparked a flurry of complaints from neighbouring residents when held at Stockeld because of the noise, lack of adequate transport, people walking in the road and sitting in their gardens.

Problems were so great that residents managed to get the event, which was planned for future years, stopped at Stockeld.