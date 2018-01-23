Ministry of Sound's Ibiza party at Harewood House expected to sell out

The organisers of an outdoor Ibiza dance party at Harewood House say there has been 'overwhelming' demand for tickets.

Ministry of Sound are bringing their Classic Ibiza event to the grounds of the stately home near Leeds on July 28.

Tickets are selling fast are all are expected to be sold well in advance of the outdoor DJ set.

The Urban Soul Orchestra and DJ Goldierocks are due to perform a set, and partygoers can turn up before sunset to enjoy a picnic in the chill-out zone before the main event begins after nightfall.

Tracks from the past 20 years will feature, including music by Groove Armada, Darude, Fatboy Slim and Underworld.

Giant screens will be positioned around the grounds and ticket holders will even be able to suggest songs for the track list on social media.

There will also be street food vans and outdoor bars.

Tickets are priced at £39.50 for adults and £17.50 for children aged 5-16.

For full event details and tickets visit www.classicibiza.co.uk or call the event box office on 01283 841601.