Milk tanker overturns between Harrogate and Leeds

A tanker containing around 11,000 litres of milk rolled on to its side.

Fire crews from the town rushed to the B6451 near Farnley, North Yorkshire, shortly before 1pm yesterday.

A spokesperson for the crews said that "a heavy goods vehicle carrying approximately 11,000 litres of milk had rolled onto its side".

The driver was out of the tanker when they arrived but it was leaking milk on to the road and surrounding areas, according to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews attempted to stem the leak and contain the milk before decanting the liquid into another tanker.

The 32-year-old man who was driving the the milk tanker was reported to have been taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.