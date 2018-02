Firefighters have been battling to contain a milk spillage after a tanker overturned on a rural road.

The vehicle was travelling along the B6451 between Otley and Pateley Bridge when it crashed near Norwood Edge this afternoon.

Crews used a portable dam to contain the leaking milk.

The air ambulance was also been sent to the scene.

The tanker driver, a man in his 30s, sustained head injuries and has been taken to hospital.

No other vehicles were involved.