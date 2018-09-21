Met Office issues yellow weather warnings as heavy rain and wind set to hit Yorkshire

The Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings for Yorkshire, as heavy downpours and strong winds are set to hit.

During Sunday there is the potential for a developing weather system to track across the UK, which is likely to bring a persistent and at times heavy rain, as well the potential for strong winds.

Although there currently remains some uncertainty as to the precise track and intensity of both this rain and wain, many places could see 20-30mm, with up to 50mm possible in some isolated spots.

According to the Met Office, the strong winds forecast in places and recent heavy rain means drains and culverts blocked by debris could impact in places which would not normally be affected by these rainfall amounts.

The yellow weather warning of rain is currently in place from 6am to 11.59 on Sunday (September 23) for South and West Yorkshire.

A yellow warning of wind also in place from 9am to 11.59 on Sunday (September 23) for East and North Yorkshire.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning of rain:

-Spray and flooding on roads probably making for difficult driving conditions and longer journey times

-Bus and train services probably affected with some journey times taking longer

-Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

What to expect from the yellow weather warning of wind:

-There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

-There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches

-There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

-There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

-There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties