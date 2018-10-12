Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Yorkshire as Storm Callum hits with strong winds and rain

Storm Callum is currently hitting the UK with wet and windy weather conditions, bringing heavy downpours and winds of up to 76mph to some areas.

The Met Office have just issued a yellow weather warning for wind to Yorkshire, as strong gusts are set to hit the region.

This warning is in place until 23.59pm tonight and currently covers the north and west of the region, with a yellow warning for rain also in place for the north until 23.59pm tonight.

Gusts of 50 mph are likely with potential for gusts of 60 mph around exposed coasts and hills.

High tides are also near their peak, which heightens the risk of coastal impacts due to large waves.

Winds are expected to strengthen during this afternoon, before beginning to ease slightly later this evening.

Yorkshire will be cloudy and windy throughout the day today, with pulses of rain turning heavy at times.

Some drier spells are also likely, particular in the east of the region later on today. However, it will still feel warm, despite the weather conditions.

What to expect from this yellow weather warning:

-Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

-Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

-Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

-It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves