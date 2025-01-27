Menagerie of animal-theme brooches in high demand at auction
Beautifully made and with a playful touch, animal brooches have long been popular at auction, and selling well above estimate in the sale was an Elephant Brooch by Henry Dunay (sold for £850, all figures exclude buyer’s premium), an 18 Carat Gold Green Garnet and Ruby Frog Brooch by E Wolfe & Co. (sold for £850), and an Amethyst and Diamond Brooch modelled as a Tortoise (sold for £950. Also selling well at £950 was an Enamel Egg and Chick Pendant by Victor Mayer for Fabergé.
Contemporary designer jewellery sold well, too, with a Pair of 18 Carat Gold Diamond and Cultured Pearl Signature Earrings by Tiffany & Co. selling for £1,200, and a Multi-Gem Set Chandelier Necklace by Annoushka selling for £1,100.
Good modern rings included a Sapphire and Diamond Cluster Ring (sold for £1,100).
Among the period jewellery in the sale was an Early 20th Century Black Opal and Diamond Three Stone Ring (sold for £1,700), an Arts and Crafts Turquoise Pendant on Chain by Murrle Bennett & Co. (sold for £950), a Late 19th Century Amethyst Necklace (sold for £1,500), a Georgian Garnet Necklace (sold for £1,800), and a Pair of Victorian Drop Earrings (sold for £800).
The watch section of the sale had a remarkable 99 per cent selling rate, with highlights such as an Art Deco 18 Carat Gold Concealed Dial Wristwatch from the 1930s selling well above the £300-400 estimate at £2,200.
A further notable result amongst the vintage watches in the sale was a 1952 Rolex Stainless Steel Oyster Perpetual Wristwatch (ref: 6106) that sold for £1,500.
Modern luxury watches saw notable results, too, with a Cartier Lady’s Stainless Steel Santos Octagon Wristwatch from the 1990s selling for £800, and a Christopher Ward Titanium C63 Sealander Wristwatch selling for £750.
A French Gold-Mounted and ‘Gem’ Set Hardstone Bonbonniere was one of the leading lots in the silver and objects of vertu section of the sale, which sold for £2,000.
Whilsethe maker’s mark was indistinct, the Bonbonniere was retailed by Cartier, Paris and dates to the 20th century.
Further highlights of silver in the sale included a Pair of George I Irish Silver Candlesticks by Joseph Walker, Dublin, 1715 with George II Nozzles, Dublin, circa 1740 (sold for £1,900), and a Victorian Silver-Mounted Cameo Glass Scent Bottle, with glass by Stevens and Williams of Stourbridge sold for £1,200.
Selling well above estimate, too, was a Russian Silver Trompe L’oeil Tea-Caddy, St Petersburg, 1882-1899, decorated to simulate basketweave, which sold for £1,300.
The sale achieved a total hammer price of £215,440 with a 94 per cent sold rate for 402 lots.
Full sale results are available at: www.tennants.co.uk