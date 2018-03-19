Memory Lane Cafe volunteers honoured

Housebuilder, David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, is honouring selfless Knaresborough heroes with a special, engraved plaque at its Grange Park development.

In celebration of its five-star rating in the HBF (Home Builders Federation) customer satisfaction survey, the housebuilder wanted to recognise star-quality from the local area.

David Wilson Homes had asked the Harrogate community to nominate individuals who have proven their commitment to local initiatives through charity work or good deeds.

Norman Smales and Karen Tennant, who both volunteer at the local Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Lane Café in Knaresborough, were nominated for their on-going hard work and commitment to the organisation by Harrogate’s Alzheimer’s Society Services Manager, Alison Wrigglesworth.

Norman and Karen were presented with an engraved plaque that honoured their voluntary work, which will remain a permanent fixture.

Knaresborough’s Memory Lane Café supports older people living with dementia, depression and loneliness by offering them a great place to relax, socialise and take part in activities.

Norman and Karen’s passion for the café helps the group to thrive; they are both fundamental in the running of the group, engaging new volunteers and creating new ideas.

Alison said: “I’m delighted that we are able to recognise all of the hard work, time and effort that Norman and Karen have dedicated to our charity and I know that the whole group highly values their efforts.

“Their support and time has helped so many people and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate their dedication to the local area.”