Memory clinic staff’s joy at national award

The Memory clinic staff in Knaresborough has received national accreditation for the service it provides.

The Memory Services National Accreditation Programme visited the clinic in Knaresborough, which forms part of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, and assessed the services against identified national standards.

The visiting teams met and interviewed patients, families and staff. It was particularly impressed with the number of service users who gave up their time to take part.

Assessors visiting the Hambleton and Richmondshire memory clinic at the Friarage Hospital in Northallerton, noted the clinic’s warm, friendly environment and the relationships staff have developed with service users and families; particularly the team’s ability to allay fears and give hope for the future.

The report also identified excellent peer support within the team, strong links with third sector partners and GPs and the development of psychosocial groups.

The team at Alexander House was praised for their experience, compassion, and united multi-disciplinary approach; assessors particularly mentioning their unhurried and reassuring style.

Naomi Lonergan, head of mental health services for older people in North Yorkshire, said: “Our memory services support people living with dementia or memory problems and their families. They provide a one-stop-shop where patients can be assessed and where appropriate receive a diagnosis and treatment.

“We are delighted that the excellent work our staff is doing in North Yorkshire has been recognised by a national body.

“Their commitment to providing high quality, patient centred care, and the difference they make to patients and their families, was evident in the reports.

“We would advise anyone seeking support to visit their GP in the first instance who will be able to complete any necessary investigations and, if needed, make a referral to our services.”