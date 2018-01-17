Meeting to unveil exciting vision for making Ripon a better place

An exciting vision to make Ripon a better place will be unveiled by Ripon Together next month.

In a major city-wide collaboration, Ripon Cathedral, Harrogate and Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service (HARCVS), Ripon Chamber of Trade, Ripon Civic Society, Visit Ripon, members of Blow Your Horn Ripon and the business community, have set up Ripon Together as an organisation to drive forward new and innovative projects to benefit the city.

A meeting at Ripon Spa Hotel on February 1 at 7pm is open to anyone who would like to find out more about Ripon Together and what its goals are.

Members of the board are keen for as many residents and community groups as possible to get involved to share their ideas or even spearhead projects to make a difference.

The Chief Executive of HARCVS, Karen Weaver, said: “We are excited about this opportunity to harness community action and involvement in the community.

“So many people have got lots of ideas and there are so many people volunteering. It is about harnessing that and working together to make the city a better place to live.”

The secretary of Ripon Chamber of Trade Stephen Craggs said: “It’s about getting the whole place working and talking together, rather than one sector deciding what is right for another sector.”

The Dean of Ripon Cathedral, the Very Rev John Dobson, said: “The vision is for many more people to get involved by becoming members of the company - the cost is only £1, and by getting involved with initiatives.

“It is not that the Ripon Together organisation takes away the need for others to organise and do things, it is to strengthen the city community by inspiring and helping to coordinate the efforts of groups and individuals.

“With widespread, enthusiastic support, this could make a huge, welcome and necessary difference to Ripon.”

To register to attend the meeting, go to: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ripon-together-in-2018-tickets-421209930