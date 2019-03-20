Meeting to be help in Collingham, Wetherby over controversial new 20mph zones

Collingham and Linton parish council will hold a public meeting to discuss concerns over proposed new 20mph zones.

The meeting will be held at Lady Elizabeth Hastings' Primary School in Collingham to discuss the 20mph zones Leeds council plan to introduce in residential areas across the city.

The parish council are not happy about the proposals for Collingham and Linton and don't feel their suggestions for improvements have been integrated into the plans.

The meeting will be held on Thursday March 21 at 7.30pm.