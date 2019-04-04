Meeting called to discuss plans for North Yorkshire’s healthcare groups

An Extraordinary Governing Body meeting has been called to discuss joint governance arrnagements for the clinical commissiong groups across North Yorkshire.

The meeting as Committees in Common for NHS Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby Clinical Commissioning Group, Harrogate and Rural District Clinical Commissioning Group and Scarborough and Ryedale Clinical Commissioning Group will take place next Thursday (April 11).

The formal meeting, at Mercure York Fairfield Manor Hotel, Shipton Road, York, is open to members of the public to observe.

It has been called to discuss Joint Governance Arrangements for the CCGs and is due to start at 2pm.

A Q&A period of up to 10 minutes for members of the public to raise a particular matter or ask a question will open the meeting.

All items and questions must be submitted by 5pm on Monday (April 8).

Email HRWCCG.HRWCCGenquiries@nhs.net if you would like to observe the meeting or if you would like to submit a question to the Governing Body.

You can also write to:

NHS Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby Clinical Commissioning Group, Civic

Centre, Stone Cross, Northallerton, North Yorkshire DL6 2UU.

The relevant papers will be available to view on the CCG website before the meeting.