Meet the Tockwith lad who turned his hobby into a UK-wide vintage clothing business

A former King James's High School student and Tockwith lad has turned his part-time hobby into a fully-fledged clothing business, covering the length of the country.

Tom Walker, 27, has lived in Tockwith all his life and attended King James's High School in Knaresborough from years 7 to sixth form.

Tom Walker, outside his warehouse in Tockwith.

Today, the North Yorkshire lad has made his name all over the UK, running Headlock Vintage - a popular vintage clothing business which travels the length of the country doing pop-up stalls and events.

But, Tom explains that it all started in his bedroom of the family home, when he had free time at school.

He said: "I kind of started when I was at school. It was something to do with living out here in a way. Say if I had a lesson but then nothing after lunch, I'd come home and sell things.

"I’d buy things from car boot sales and then put them on eBay

"A lot of my friends were a year older so I effectively had a year on my own. When I left school I thought it might be worth giving it a go whilst other people were at uni."

Tom started taking his clothes and other stock and driving all across the country to events.

Despite some hesitancy from his parents when he was leaving at 5am to drive off to Edinburgh in icy conditions, with the support of his friends and family, Tom's hobby was starting to become a full-time job.

He said: "The things on eBay used to be a bit hit and miss, but the vintage fairs used to be quite good.

"I realised it would be better in the places where there was a lot of students there. I started doing events at Leeds University, Sheffield Hallam, Nottingham Trent and other universities.

"Through the summer I did the festivals and because they are quite fun my friends would be quite happy to come and help out for free because they'd get to listen to the music and get a festival ticket for free."

Tom added: "It's grown quite steadily in my eyes over the last four or five years, but it's grown mostly in terms of the amount of stock.

"I am quite proud of how well it's gone, but it's taken a lot of time and hard work to do."