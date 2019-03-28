Meet the kind-hearted Ripon residents giving out free flowers for Mother's Day

It's a match made in heaven - a community-minded Ripon florists has teamed up with a big-hearted resident to give out free flowers and spread cheer in the city for Mother's Day.

Floral Pride is providing 200 bunches of daffodils for Annette Kite to give out in the market place and around Ripon on Saturday.

On a mission to spread cheer: Annette Kite.

The owner of Floral Pride, Rebecca Passman, said: "We decided three years ago that we would help give back to the Ripon community on what can be a very emotional day for many.

"So Annette helps us give out over 200 bunches of daffodils on the market place on Saturday before Mother's Day, to put a smile on people's faces. This year we have been running this in conjunction with "The Name Game," where we have drawn two names at random each day, on our Facebook page, to have a free bunch of English daffodils. This will continue for as long as we can get English daffodils."

Annette said: "Rebecca and I are friends as I spend a fortune in her shop. She asked me if I would like a mission, and I said yes. I love kind gestures and making people smile as I’m very community-minded and have a complete love of Ripon.

"I did it a couple of years ago, and I had the most amazing day wrapping the daffodils and walking round Ripon giving them out to mums, grandmas, and children to give to mum. The response was completely amazing, and people were genuinely shocked. It was an amazing day and cant wait to do it again."