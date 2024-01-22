McCarthy Stone to bring people together at Harrogate's Matcham Grange to combat loneliness
Retirement for many can be associated with feelings of solitude and loneliness, particularly for those who live alone.
In a bid to foster a true sense of belonging and give Harrogate retirees a taste of the ready-made community with like-minded people on offer, the Open Week will take place from Tuesday January 30 to Saturday February 3.
Retirees are invited to exploreMatcham Grange, on Wetherby Road, and meet the homeowners already living there, marking the beginning of what could be a very special, lifelong friendship.
Those who wish to attend must reserve a place in advance by calling 0800 882 1829.
Anita Mitchell, Sales Consultant at Matcham Grange, said: “From chatting to a number of homeowners, many have said downsizing has opened their eyes to how retirement living should be.
"They no longer have to worry about maintaining a larger home, which means they can focus on doing the things they enjoy most, like spending time with friends and family.
"In fact, many joke that they are busier now than they’ve ever been.
"The staff and homeowners at Matcham Grange can’t wait to welcome more retirees into a our flourishing tight-knit community.”
Debbie Hughes, Area Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “Our Open Week is a great opportunity to discover more about the social events taking place at Matcham Grange, which have been designed to help combat loneliness, reduce isolation, and encourage new friendships to flourish.
“With many social gatherings throughout the year, including a number of coffee mornings and summer soirees, we’re looking forward to welcoming more retirees from in and around Harrogateto discover what could be the start of a new chapter in their lives, while getting to know some of the residents who are already proud to call the development home.”
Designed to meet the specific needs of the over 70s, Matcham Grange comprises an elegant mix of one and two-bedroom apartments.
To find out more about Retirement Living Plus atMatcham Grange, visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/matcham-grange or call 0800 882 1829.