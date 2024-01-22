McCarthy Stone to bring people together at Harrogate's Matcham Grange to combat loneliness

McCarthy Stone is opening its doors at its Matcham Grange Retirement Living Plus development to help combat loneliness, by offering retirees opportunities to find new friendships at an Open Week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Retirement for many can be associated with feelings of solitude and loneliness, particularly for those who live alone.

In a bid to foster a true sense of belonging and give Harrogate retirees a taste of the ready-made community with like-minded people on offer, the Open Week will take place from Tuesday January 30 to Saturday February 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retirees are invited to exploreMatcham Grange, on Wetherby Road, and meet the homeowners already living there, marking the beginning of what could be a very special, lifelong friendship.

Matcham Grange, Harrogate

Those who wish to attend must reserve a place in advance by calling 0800 882 1829.

Anita Mitchell, Sales Consultant at Matcham Grange, said: “From chatting to a number of homeowners, many have said downsizing has opened their eyes to how retirement living should be.

"They no longer have to worry about maintaining a larger home, which means they can focus on doing the things they enjoy most, like spending time with friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In fact, many joke that they are busier now than they’ve ever been.

"The staff and homeowners at Matcham Grange can’t wait to welcome more retirees into a our flourishing tight-knit community.”

Debbie Hughes, Area Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “Our Open Week is a great opportunity to discover more about the social events taking place at Matcham Grange, which have been designed to help combat loneliness, reduce isolation, and encourage new friendships to flourish.

“With many social gatherings throughout the year, including a number of coffee mornings and summer soirees, we’re looking forward to welcoming more retirees from in and around Harrogateto discover what could be the start of a new chapter in their lives, while getting to know some of the residents who are already proud to call the development home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to meet the specific needs of the over 70s, Matcham Grange comprises an elegant mix of one and two-bedroom apartments.