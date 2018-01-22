Masham pub rewards Macmillan staff with free meals as thank you

A Masham pub is offering Macmillan professionals a free meal throughout January to thank them for all their hard work over the festive period.

As part of its national partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, the Kings Head Chef and Brewer pub restaurant on Market Place is inviting all Macmillan professionals to enjoy a free main meal until January 31.

Neil Morley, general manager at the Kings Head, said: “The care and support that Macmillan professionals provide makes such a difference in the local community, which is why we want to reward Macmillan professionals in Masham by giving them a free meal so they have the chance to continue enjoying Christmas into January.”

To claim the free meal, Macmillan professionals need to visit www.chefandbrewer.com/Macmillan and fill in a form to receive a voucher code.