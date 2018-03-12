Masham brewery pulls new TdY deal

Black Sheep Brewery has been unveiled as the Official Brewery of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire and is celebrating by launching an exciting prize where the world’s best riders can compete to win their height in beer.

The fourth and final stage of this year’s race on Sunday 6 May passes through Masham - which is the home to the Black Sheep Brewery and newly refurbished Visitor Centre – and Black Sheep is marking the occasion by hosting a ‘Black Sheep Straight’ where fans can gather to watch the action in person.

The Straight will be located on Thorpe Road, Masham, and the first rider to pass that point will be rewarded with their height in crates of Black Sheep Ale, Yorkshire’s best-selling beer.

Black Sheep is also offering one lucky fan the opportunity to take part in the celebratory Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride ahead of the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire (May 6). It will host a photo social media competition where one entrant will be chosen at random to take part in the ride, which is held on the same roads as the professional race.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity said: “Black Sheep is an iconic Yorkshire brand and we are delighted to be working in partnership with them at the Tour de Yorkshire.

“I’m sure this prize will be of great interest to the riders and we can expect to see some hotly contested racing in Masham.”

Black Sheep Sales and Marketing Director Jo Theakston said: “The Tour de Yorkshire has grown to become one of the UK’s premier sporting events, and we are delighted to support the race as its official brewery.”

