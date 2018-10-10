Masham beer Off set to row head to head

Beers from Yorkshire and the North of England will be going “head to (non) head” against rivals from the South at a charity fundraiser being staged this month by one of the country’s best-known breweries.

The Great British Beer Off is being organised in support of “Men of Oar”, a four-man team who will undertake the World’s toughest row across the Atlantic Ocean in December 2018.

The team, including Will Theakston, son of brewery executive director Simon Theakston will row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic, with the aim of raising £250,000 for two charities, Bowel Cancer UK and Combat Stress.

T&R Theakston Ltd Marketing Manager Victoria Bramley said: “We really wanted to do something at the Brewery to support these four extraordinary men who are taking on one of the toughest challenges to raise vital funds for two fantastic charities.

“We wanted to do something a little different and came up with the idea of the Great British Beer Off, which will be serving some delicious beers from the North and the South of the Country.”

The event is taking place at Theakston Brewery, Masham on Saturday, October 13, starting at noon, and will feature a host of beers from all over the country, a full day of live music from an array of local musicians and bands, street–food from Harrogate Food & Drink co, and rowing competitions to support The Men of Oar Atlantic rowing challenge.

The North will be proudly represented on the day with beers from Daleside, Cameron’s and Theakston breweries, while beers from Fuller’s, Shepherd Neame and Beavertown breweries will be flying the flag for the South.