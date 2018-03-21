Marathon bid to aid animal rescue centre

Runner Debbie Bland has chosen to run her 14th London Marathon for a Pateley Bridge charity.

Debbie, from Menston, has dedicated her marathon running to raising many thousands of pounds for a variety of good causes since 2003, including The Stroke Association, Motor Neurone Disease Association, Dogs Trust and twice for Help for Heroes,

This year she has chosen to support Bewerley-based Moor-view Rescue, run by Joanne and Darren Brydon, which has rescued and rehomed over a thousand animals, mainly dogs, referred to it since it was set up in 2009.

Debbie said: “As the owner of a rescued Staffie I know that the rescue centres need a lot of financial support to enable running costs and especially vet fees to be met.

“Some dogs arrive in a very poor condition and need a lot of expensive care to bring them back to full health before they are re-homed.”

Donations at Debbie’s fundraising Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/debbie-bland

