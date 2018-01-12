Man wanted by North and West Yorkshire Police over theft

North Yorkshire Police is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man.

Officers want to speak with Paul David Redford, 49, about theft "incidents" in the Catterick area last year.

He is also known as Paul Stevens.

The Metropolitan Police Service and West Yorkshire Police are also searching for Redford over similar offences.

He has connections to Darlington, Catterick, Lancashire, London and the Thames Valley area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now is asked to contact their local police on 101.

Those who wish remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Quote North Yorkshire incident number 12170171395 when passing on information.