Man trampled by bull at Great Yorkshire Show says he has no ill feelings towards the animal

A farmer who needed hospital treatment after his prize bull was spooked at the Great Yorkshire Show has spoken of his ordeal.

Willy Barron, 61, of Morrow Edge Farm in Burnhope, County Durham, said there was “no malice” in his 16-month-old Limousin bull, Barrons Oslo, after it was startled by an umbrella and slipped while leaving the ring at about 9.45am on Tuesday.

The bull had been named as a junior male champion and overall champion in the show’s British Limousin class during a season which has already fetched a number of other accolades.

Mr Barron said: “He was leaving the show and apparently somebody opened an umbrella and startled the bull and he slipped on the ramp.

“If he hadn’t slipped on the ramp, then he would have probably dealt with the umbrella.”

Mr Barron added that the animal went back down the ring and dragged him along, knocking him unconscious. During the incident, Mr Barron said he was working to ensure the bull did not go near audience members.

The experienced farmer was taken to Harrogate District Hospital, where he was given stitches behind his ear. After being given the all-clear, Mr Barron went back to the showground to ensure his bull was alright.

He said: “He’s never been any bother. It’s just one of those things where he got spooked. There’s no malice.”

Barrons Olso has had a successful season, having won other competitions including the male champion prize at the Northern Limousin Extravaganza in Skipton in May and reserve male at Cumberland Show last month.

Mr Barron, who has been farming since he was 12, returned to the showground on Tuesday afternoon, where he was visited by show director Charles Mills.