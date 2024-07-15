Man suffers head injuries following collision with tanker on major road in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Jul 2024, 09:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on a major road in the Harrogate district last week.

Firefighters from Tadcaster, Acomb and York were called to the A659 in Tadcaster at 3.21pm on Friday (July 12) to a collision involving a tanker and a van.

On arrival at the scene, a 32-year-old male was out of the VW Transporter van.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “He was treated for a head injury before the arrival of the ambulance service and was taken to hospital.

“A male driver of the tanker was out on arrival and uninjured.”

Related topics:HarrogateTadcasterYorkAcomb

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice