Man suffers head injuries following collision with tanker on major road in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on a major road in the Harrogate district last week.

Firefighters from Tadcaster, Acomb and York were called to the A659 in Tadcaster at 3.21pm on Friday (July 12) to a collision involving a tanker and a van.

On arrival at the scene, a 32-year-old male was out of the VW Transporter van.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “He was treated for a head injury before the arrival of the ambulance service and was taken to hospital.

“A male driver of the tanker was out on arrival and uninjured.”