Man suffers head injuries following collision with tanker on major road in Harrogate district
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on a major road in the Harrogate district last week.
Firefighters from Tadcaster, Acomb and York were called to the A659 in Tadcaster at 3.21pm on Friday (July 12) to a collision involving a tanker and a van.
On arrival at the scene, a 32-year-old male was out of the VW Transporter van.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “He was treated for a head injury before the arrival of the ambulance service and was taken to hospital.
“A male driver of the tanker was out on arrival and uninjured.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.