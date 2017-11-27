Man stabbed after fight in Harrogate town centre

A MAN suffered stab injuries following a fight in Harrogate town centre.

Police said the 21-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach following an altercation outside the MOKO Lounge on Union Street just after 3am on Sunday (November 26)

The man from York, who was on a night out in Harrogate, was taken to hospital and received treatment for his injuries.

He currently remains in hospital in a stable condition.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 and ask to speak to DC Ian Fear, quoting reference 12170211994

Or email Ian.Fear@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.