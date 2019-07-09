Man knocked unconscious by rampaging prize bull at Great Yorkshire Show

A man was taken to hospital with head injuries after he was dragged and trampled by his “spooked” bull after it won a prize The Great Yorkshire Show.

The Limousin bull was being walked out of a cattle ring after being judged at around 9.45am, when it was spooked, dragging its handler back across the ring.

The handler briefly lost consciousness after being trampled by the bull.

The handler, who briefly lost consciousness, was treated by ambulance staff, before being transferred to Harrogate District Hospital with what are thought to be non-serious head injuries.



Eyewitnesses say panic broke out as the bull charged around the ring and spectators dashed to get out of the way, however the animal was quickly brought under control.