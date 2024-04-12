Man in critical condition in hospital after aeroplane crash at airfield in Church Fenton near Harrogate district

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after an aeroplane crash at an airfield in Church Fenton near Tadcaster yesterday evening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Apr 2024, 12:27 BST
The emergency services currently remain at the scene of a light aircraft crash that happened at an airfield in Church Fenton just after 5.10pm on Thursday (April 11).

The police are currently conducting joint visits with the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Two men in their 70’s were taken to hospital with injuries and one is described to be in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “There are no further updates at this time and any future updates will be published on the North Yorkshire Police website.”

