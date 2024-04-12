Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The emergency services currently remain at the scene of a light aircraft crash that happened at an airfield in Church Fenton just after 5.10pm on Thursday (April 11).

The police are currently conducting joint visits with the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Two men in their 70’s were taken to hospital with injuries and one is described to be in a critical condition.