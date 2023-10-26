Man falls and suffers broken leg after getting tangled in power lines on Harrogate street
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a man who had fallen from height after climbing power lines in Harrogate yesterday.
A fire crew was called to Otley Road at 12.58pm on Tuesday (October 25) to a male who had become tangled while climbing power lines and had fallen.
The crew assisted ambulance crews to move the male casualty onto a stretcher and then help to transport him to the ambulance.
The man suffered a broken femur and was taken to hospital via road ambulance.