Man falls and suffers broken leg after getting tangled in power lines on Harrogate street

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a man who had fallen from height after climbing power lines in Harrogate yesterday.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:33 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST
A fire crew was called to Otley Road at 12.58pm on Tuesday (October 25) to a male who had become tangled while climbing power lines and had fallen.

The crew assisted ambulance crews to move the male casualty onto a stretcher and then help to transport him to the ambulance.

The man suffered a broken femur and was taken to hospital via road ambulance.

