Man dies after early hours collision near Boroughbridge

Police have confirmed that a man has died after a collision near Boroughbridge in the early hours of today.
The collision occurred shortly before 5.30am at Stump Cross on the A168 and involved an HGV lorry and a black Skoda Fabia.
The driver of the Skoda, a 38 year old man from the Cleveland area was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road has now fully re-opened.
Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Dial 101 and speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote incident number NYP-21112-17-0038 when passing on information.
Almost Done!
Registering with Harrogate Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.