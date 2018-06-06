Makeshift shelter near Harrogate allotments 'deliberately' set on fire

Firefighters found a makeshift shelter built near allotments in Harrogate was well alight when they arrived at the scene.

Crews had been responding to reports of a fire spotted near allotments in Bachelor Road at around 6.20pm yesterday.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said firefighters arrived to find a makeshift shelter, most likely built by youths, was well alight.

They used a small jet and knapsack sprayers to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate, the spokesman added.

