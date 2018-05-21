Make a meal of it at StrEat Food Festival

The StrEat Food and Family Fun Festival will take place throughout this coming weekend (26, 27, and 28 May).

The festival opens at noon ion each day at the Great Yorkshire Showground with last entry to the event at 6pm.

There will be some amazing street food traders at the festival including Lebanese, African, Caribbean, Greek and, of course, from Harrogate.

A festival spokesman said: “In addition to the amazing street food, we have some fantastic street performers and entertainers. We also have contortionists, bubbleologists, magicians, ring masters and so much more.

“Our craft beer teepee will be serving beers and ales from The Great Yorkshire Brewery and while you wait for your drink you will be able to check out the artwork of the esteemed artist Peter Dench.

“His new exhibition ‘Britain is About to Change’ will be on display, showcasing some beautiful images.

“Have a beer, have a ponder, but above all enjoy.

“Pull up a deck chair, sit back and relax and let everything happen around you – food, family, funky tunes and a vintage fun fair.

“Tickets are £5 per adult with children under 13 free and there’s lots of parking.”