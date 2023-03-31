News you can trust since 1836
Major road in Harrogate district reopens following incident involving car and lorry in early hours

The A1 near Dishforth has been reopened following a collision.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:45 BST

North Yorkshire Police were called to a collision on the A1 northbound carriageway prior to junction 49 at around 5.50am this morning.

The incident involved a car that collided with a lorry and the central reservation.

The ambulance service attended the scene, however no serious injuries were reported.

The A1 near Dishforth in Harrogate has been reopened following a collision this morning
Two lanes of the motorway were closed while emergency services dealt with the collision and the scene was cleared by around 7.45am and the road has now reopened.

