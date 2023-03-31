Major road in Harrogate district reopens following incident involving car and lorry in early hours

North Yorkshire Police were called to a collision on the A1 northbound carriageway prior to junction 49 at around 5.50am this morning.

The incident involved a car that collided with a lorry and the central reservation.

The ambulance service attended the scene, however no serious injuries were reported.

The A1 near Dishforth in Harrogate has been reopened following a collision this morning