Major road in Harrogate district forced to close as firefighters tackle car on fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crews from Ripon, Masham and Knaresborough were called to the A1 South between Juntion 49 at Dishforth and Junction 50 at Baldersby at 7.24am on Monday.

On arrival at the scene, fire crews found an Audi that was well alight and it was extinguished it using a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four lanes of the A1(M) South were forced to close for a short time to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...