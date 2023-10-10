Major road in Harrogate district forced to close as firefighters tackle car on fire
Crews from Ripon, Masham and Knaresborough were called to the A1 South between Juntion 49 at Dishforth and Junction 50 at Baldersby at 7.24am on Monday.
On arrival at the scene, fire crews found an Audi that was well alight and it was extinguished it using a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus.
Four lanes of the A1(M) South were forced to close for a short time to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “Crews dampened down and made the vehicle safe before leaving the incident in the hands of the Highways Agency.”