Major road in Harrogate district forced to close after car ends up on roof following collision
A major road in the Harrogate district was forced to close to motorists this afternoon following a road traffic collision involving two cars.
The incident happened at around 1pm on the A6055 at Minskip when two cars collided and one ended up on it’s roof.
One person who was involved was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said on X: "The A6055 has now fully reopened.
"Thank you for your patience.”