Major plans revealed to develop Harrogate visitor attraction

Crimple Hall garden centre has unveiled their vision to build a new artisan food hall with a farmers market and restaurant on-site.

The details of the project were announced at a public consultation event held at the centre yesterday, where customers and interested parties were shown artist’s impressions of the site for the first time.

The new building would be connected to the garden centre if approved, and the cost and budget for the project has not yet been revealed

The owners of Crimple Hall approached ArkleBoyce Architects to consider the plans.

Graham Boyce, who is a partner of the firm, said: “The project is exciting for a number of reasons - largely the chance to create a truly sustainable building with high quality design at its heart. It’s a great opportunity for Harrogate and the region in general.

“Local producers will also have an opportunity to stock at the foodhall, in a fantastic setting helping to boost the local economy. Crimple Hall is well-known in the area as a great destination, and the proposed new building will only enhance this well-earned reputation.”

Mr Boyce said he hopes it will draw new visitors to Crimple Hall and promote local and national artisan produce.

He said: “We expect the new farmers market to continue to grow the interest in the site at Crimple Hall and draw in new visitors - either people who live in the area, or tourists staying in North Yorkshire. The new offer will be high quality and promote local and national artisan produce.

“People will be drawn to Crimple Hall to spend time in the market, and the designers, client and retail team are working hard to create something truly exciting.

“It will create an inviting atmosphere for visitors and people wanting to hold events and congregate in the restaurant.”

Mr Boyce said the building will sit comfortably within its scenic edge of town location. If approved, he said it will have a distinctive saw-tooth roof form to allow for natural ventilation, and a north-lit food hall to create a “visually dramatic” space for visitors to spend time in.

Mr Boyce said: “The building will be wrapped in vertical timber cladding which will weather over time to create a building which sits politely in the surroundings of Crimple Valley.

“The existing garden centre is also due to be wrapped in similar timber cladding to help create a new appearance for the overall site.”