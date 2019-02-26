Major £1.6m investment to improve Harrogate commuter routes to begin next week

A £1.6m investment in improvements to roads in Harrogate district will get under way next week.

North Yorkshire County Council is to carry out a package of works that will improve important commuter routes. The resurfacing schemes will begin in March and continue until May.

Harrogate is already subject a number of major roadworks currently taking place with Yorkshire Water in the middle of a project to lay new pipes around the Stray and at the Prince of Wales roundabout.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: “Highways maintenance is among our highest priorities and we’re pleased to be able to invest this substantial sum.

"It is vital we help to keep the county on the move and to support economic growth and prosperity. Nowhere is this truer than in Harrogate, a thriving centre seeing increasing business growth and residential development.”

The schemes are:

* Palace Road, Ripon, starting Monday, 4 March, and expected to last five weeks;

* Otley Road, starting 4 March for two weeks;

* B6162 Otley Road Pot Bank;

* Penny Pot Lane/Cornwall Road, Oakdale Bridge to Duchy Road junction;

* Cornwall Road, Crescent Road to Clarence Drive;

* Swan Road;

* Crescent Road, Royal Parade to Parliament Street;

* Station Parade;

* A61 Ripon Road;

* Spring Lane, Pannal; and

* Wetherby Road.

Funding for this package of work comes from £13.7m for road maintenance awarded to the county council by the Department for Transport in November.

Coun Mackenzie added: “Otley Road has seen disruption for motorists in recent months with road works by Yorkshire Water and developers, and there have been repeated calls by members of the public to carry out repairs on this busy road. Our resurfacing will start there on March 4. It has been carefully programmed with developers and utilities who have been active in that area.

“Harrogate will play a significant role this year in two major cycling events, the Tour de Yorkshire and UCI Road World Championships. This limits the period the county council and utilities have to carry out required works. We’re aware of the disruption these works may cause, so all parties are working to ensure that traffic management is timely and well-managed and that works are co-ordinated.”

Signs will be in place to alert people to the works, indicating the start date and the likely duration. Road closures will be kept to a minimum, but may be needed in some locations. Traffic management will be manually controlled at peak times in the morning and afternoon to ensure traffic queues are kept to a minimum.

Further details and progress of the works will be posted on the County Council’s website atwww.northyorks.gov.uk/harrogateimprovements.

A map giving details of current road works, road and lane closures, traffic orders and consultations relating to searched locations can be found atwww.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map.