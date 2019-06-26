Magnet unveil new look clubhouse

Tadcaster Magnet FC last weekend officially unveiled their newly refurbished pavilion after a £50,000 grant from the Premier League’s Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF).

The investment has allowed Tadcaster Magnet FC, who play in the York Minster Engineering League at Step 7, to renovate and refurbish the changing pavilion, creating bigger team changing areas and two dedicated officials’ changing rooms.

The club also operates 22 other teams and provides football opportunities for children from the age of five through to adults. In addition to the football team, Tadcaster Magnet Cricket Club will also benefit from the new facilities.

Lewis Cook, formerly of Leeds United and now playing Premier League football at Bournemouth AFC was a junior at Tadcaster Magnet FC. He has subsequently gone on to represent England at international level.

Richard Woodcock, Club Secretary at Tadcaster Magnet FC, said: “The pavilion was in urgent need of renovation and refurbishment and the generous grant of £50,000 has enabled the work to be completed to bring this building of great character into the 21st Century and provide excellent facilities for all ages.”

Peter McCormick OBE, Chairman of the Football Stadia Improvement Fund, said: “It’s great news that funding from the Premier League has been able to support Tadcaster Magnet FC and their changing pavilion improvements.

“The fact that the whole community will also benefit from these new facilities is very pleasing.”

He added: “Through the FSIF, investment from the Premier League is being used to improve the infrastructure at lower levels of the game.”