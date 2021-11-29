Mackenzies Farm Shop in Harrogate reopens following two-day closure

The shop had planned a Christmas Taster Weekend, which is usually the busiest weekend of the year, but was unable to go ahead with it due to a lack of power as a result of the damage caused by Storm Arwen.

The shop and café have now reopened as normal, with full power, and are looking forward to welcoming back customers.

Mackenzies Farm Shop based in Blubberhouses has been closed over the weekend due to a power outage caused by Storm Arwen but has now reopened to the public

Paul Palmer, Owner of Mackenzies Farm Shop, said: “We couldn’t believe it when we realised the power was out. Christmas Taster Weekend is one of our busiest weekends of the year, where customers can come in and try samples of products and get right in the festive mood.

"Unfortunately, this year the weather got the better of us and it wasn’t meant to be.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to all the suppliers who prepared samples and were willing to give up their time this weekend.

"We’re hopeful we can arrange something similar in the upcoming weeks, albeit on a smaller scale, but no less festive."