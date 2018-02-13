M&S 'remain committed' to coming to Ripon despite store closure announcements

Ever since Marks & Spencer announced plans to close up to 14 stores, Ripon residents have been wondering what it means for the future of the M&S store which is due to come to the city as part of a new £10 million retail park.

Many residents backed the development on the basis of the plans including an M&S, and concerned readers have contacted the 'Gazette fearing that the plug could be pulled,

But developers Rothstone Estates reassured residents today that M&S remain committed to moving forward with their plans to open a Ripon branch.

A spokesperson for Rothstone Estates said: “While we are aware that M&S have announced a number of store closures, they remain committed to the forthcoming development at Ripon. Rothstone are currently in discussion with further retailers interested in occupying the other units.

“We are currently working towards a start on site and will make a further announcement in due course.”

Rothstone have not confirmed which high street names will be filling the remaining units, but readers have been voting to have their say on what they would like to see. Take part in our reader poll here: https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/news/business/poll-which-high-street-names-would-you-like-to-see-come-to-ripon-s-new-10m-retail-park-1-9014852