M&S 'fully committed' to coming to Ripon despite store closure announcements

The developers of Ripon's new £10 million retail park have confirmed that Marks and Spencer are still "fully committed" to opening a store in Ripon, despite the announcement of other branch closures nationally.

A spokesperson for Rothstone Estates told the 'Gazette: “M&S are fully committed to bringing their store to Ripon. The recent announcement by the company does not affect this development.”

The statement comes after M&S announced plans to close more than 100 stores by 2022 earlier this week. The retailer named 14 stores earmarked for closure.

The plans for Ripon's new retail park, including an M&S and a Pets at Home, were approved for Rotary Way in July last year. The businesses filling the remaining two units have yet to be confirmed, but Rothstone Estates told the 'Gazette in February this year that there have been talks with a national fashion retailer.