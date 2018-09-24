Lotherton Hall set for Christmas Experience event

Families can start getting into the festive spirit early after Lotherton Hall launched ticket sales for its magical Christmas Experience.

From November 23 to December 23, visitors can embark on a festive adventure in the ultimate winter wonderland.

The annual extravaganza includes the Twelve Days of Christmas Woodland Walk, the Elf Village, the Enchanted Fairy Dell, The House and Edwardian Selfie Studio, and The Christmas Courtyard.

The Christmas Experience will also feature its own North Pole, where children can help Santa’s elves in their workshop, and visit Father Christmas to share their Christmas wish list.

Coun Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council which runs the site, said: “We are delighted to welcome back this truly special experience at Lotherton.

“Year on year families have enjoyed a fantastic day out as Santa takes up residence at the estate’s North Pole, and the beautiful Edwardian House is decked out in its festive finery.”

Tickets start from £3.50 to visit Lotherton, and from £7 to include a pre-booked North Pole visit. Early booking is recommended.