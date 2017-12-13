Search

Local star Harry goes on holiday in Channel 4 Christmas special

The six-year old will join other familiar faces from the previous series as they jet off to Thomas Cooks Sunwing Sandy Bay hotel in Cyprus.
Knaresborough TV star Harry is set to feature in the one-off Christmas special of Secret Life of 5 Year Olds on Holiday.

The six-year old, who featured in the Channel 4 series Secret Life of 5 Year Olds, will join other familiar faces from the previous series as they jet off to Thomas Cook’s Sunwing Sandy Bay hotel in Cyprus.

The one-off special which will be broadcast at 8.30pm, on 28 December alongside a six-part online mini-series on All4.

Having been praying for this holiday for some time, Harry will experience everything that a family holiday has to offer.

Viewers will see Harry turn seven while in Cyprus and the other children surprise him by throwing a birthday party.

Thomas Cook’s UK Managing Director, Chris Mottershead, said: “We know that for many customers the most memorable moments are watching their little ones experience something for the very first time. The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds on Holiday captures this perfectly as Harry tries everything from the local cuisine to plate smashing Cypriot style.”