Local star Harry goes on holiday in Channel 4 Christmas special

Knaresborough TV star Harry is set to feature in the one-off Christmas special of Secret Life of 5 Year Olds on Holiday.

The six-year old, who featured in the Channel 4 series Secret Life of 5 Year Olds, will join other familiar faces from the previous series as they jet off to Thomas Cook’s Sunwing Sandy Bay hotel in Cyprus.

The one-off special which will be broadcast at 8.30pm, on 28 December alongside a six-part online mini-series on All4.

Having been praying for this holiday for some time, Harry will experience everything that a family holiday has to offer.

Viewers will see Harry turn seven while in Cyprus and the other children surprise him by throwing a birthday party.

Thomas Cook’s UK Managing Director, Chris Mottershead, said: “We know that for many customers the most memorable moments are watching their little ones experience something for the very first time. The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds on Holiday captures this perfectly as Harry tries everything from the local cuisine to plate smashing Cypriot style.”