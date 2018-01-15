Local Freemasons present trailer to Horticap

Horticap, a local charity based on Otley Road in Harrogate, has been presented with a specialist vehicle trailer by Harrogate & Claro Lodge No 1001 from funds provided by the West Yorkshire Provincial Grand Master’s Charity Fund.

Horticap was established in 1984 to provide adults with learning disabilities with training and support in horticulture whilst developing their social and communication skills.

The trailer will enable a second team of Horticap students to transport a ride-on mower and other gardening equipment to carry out gardening work for customer in the local area.

This will directly increase their range of work opportunities in the community whilst increasing their skills and learning opportunities.

Handing over the trailer, the Worshipful Master of Harrogate and Claro Lodge No 1001, Joe Cocker said: “This particular charity is the sort we are looking to support within the Harrogate area as they provide vital support, training and guidance to vulnerable adults”.

Phil Airey, Horticap Operations Manager, said: “Our very existence is to support our students with learning disabilities and the trailer will enable us to expand our work to more students.

“We are delighted that the Freemasons have recognised this and are extremely grateful to them.”