Local councillors support Harrogate Dramatic Society’s touring production

Harrogate Dramatic Society has welcomed some additional expertise for its forthcoming touring production, Let Us Entertain You, which will be performed in locations in and around Harrogate.

North Yorkshire County Councillors Jim Clark and Geoff Webber have each allocated funds from their locality budgets to help to meet the costs of venue hire, play performance licence fees, props and equipment to take this exciting new venture out on tour to village halls and community venues.

This will enable many older people to enjoy live theatre on their doorsteps.

Cllr Clark said: “Living in rural areas can present challenges and can result in people feeling socially isolated. The health and wellbeing benefits of creative arts are well known.”

Cllr Webber added: “Live theatre can unite people in a shared experience and enable them to socialise, but it’s not always easy for people in rural areas to travel to towns or cities, so a touring production like this not only entertains, but provides a valuable service.”

John Colston, chairman of the society, said: “We are very grateful for the wonderful support and funding assistance from North Yorkshire County Council.”

The tour goes to: Arkendale Community Hall - 22 March; RAOS Hall, Ripon - 23 March; Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall - 12 April; Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough - 13 April; Harrogate Theatre - 10 and 11 May; Spofforth Long Memorial Hall - 17 May; Coronation Hall, Boroughbridge - 18 May.

Visit www.hds-online.co.uk for more details.