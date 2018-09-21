Lions’ pride at awards to clubs

The Knaresborough Lions have made awards from this year’s Community Fund to 22 groups and charities in the Knaresborough and Nidderdale area.

A total of £20,937, raised through the Bed Race, the FEVA Beer Festival, Santa’s sleigh collections and other fundraising activities has been given in donations or offered as a pledge towards a larger project.

Volunteer Brian with Lions Pam and Bob and HELP vehicle Van Dabi Dozi.

Funds have been given to help Carers’ Resource to arrange a day trip for young carers, and to enable Harrogate District Older People’s Forum to provide coach hire for a trip.

Harrogate Skills for Living received a grant for new pathways, growing beds and tools at the Knaresborough allotments, to improve access for people with disabilities.

The Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), which supports independent living for older and vulnerable people across the Harrogate District, has been given the cost of a new brush cutter for its volunteers to use.

King James School has received funding for equine-related therapy sessions for students with special needs, while St Michael’s Hospice was given a donation to support one-to-one counselling sessions in Knaresborough.

Several local sports clubs have benefited this year, with grants for safety lighting at Knaresborough Bowling Club and a grass mower for Knaresborough Cricket Club, as well as contributions towards several larger projects: a new pavilion roof for Knaresborough Forest Cricket Club; refurbishment of the seating area at Knaresborough Town Football Club; and the creation of equipment storage facilities for Scotton Scorchers.

Both Knaresborough in Bloom and Pateley in Bloom received funding for planters and other costs, and a grant was given towards creating updated publicity materials about Knaresborough’s much-admired trompe l’oeil window and wall paintings.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough Toy Library, which recently relocated to the Old School in Knaresborough, has been given funding to add a range of outdoor toys to their collection, while Knaresborough and Pateley Bridge Libraries each received a grant to cover costs of children’s activities for the coming year.

Donations from the Community Fund will also allow the Blind Jack Explorer Scouts to purchase new tents and the Knaresborough Air Cadets to buy equipment.

Knaresborough Silver Band have been given the funds needed to produce their first music recording and distribute it free of charge to local residents who are visually impaired or are unable to come to concerts.

The President of the Knaresborough Lions, Bob Godsell, said: “Knaresborough and Nidderdale benefit tremendously from the efforts of so many community groups in our area, including charities, community hubs and sports clubs.

“The Knaresborough Lions are delighted to be able to help some of these groups.

“We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to our charity fund.

“We are always happy to welcome new members to the Knaresborough Lions, whether you can contribute a little or a lot to our fund-raising activities and community work.”