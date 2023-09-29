News you can trust since 1836
Linden Homes’ Castle Gate development in Knaresborough receives Quality Recognition Award

Linden Homes’ Castle Gate development has received a Quality Recognition Award (QRA) from Premier Guarantee as part of its Excellence Awards programme for 2023.
By Jack OConnorContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:15 BST
Castle Gate, located in Knaresborough, achieved the award having scored highly on its standard of site management, standard of workmanship (across different construction stages), health and safety, site tidiness and general cooperation.

Premier Guarantee’s Awards programme is made up of two different stages; Quality Recognition Awards and The Excellence Awards, which recognise the best developments, construction practises and workmanship each month throughout the year, culminating into the annual Excellence award event.

Awards are announced monthly from January-December, and the Castle Gate team were presented with a certificate on site to mark the achievement.

Linden Homes’ Castle Gate developmentLinden Homes’ Castle Gate development
As part of the win, the site will be now be longlisted for the annual Excellence Awards.

Winning sites for each category are then chosen from the longlisted sites and announced in 2024.

Rob Spittles, Regional Managing Director of Vistry Homes Yorkshire, said:, "I am incredibly proud of the entire team at Castle Gate in achieving a Premier Guarantee Quality Recognition Award, the award is testament to their commitment in ensuring the development is delivered to the very highest of standards.

"It is a thoroughly deserved award for a dedicated team and we’ll all be supporting them as they progress through to the Annual Excellence Awards next year."

Ian Blades, Senior Risk management Surveyor for Premier Guarantee, said: “It has always been a great pleasure inspecting the work at this award-winning site, and site manager Jonny Smith and his assistant manager Darren Smalley have demonstrated a fantastic attention to detail and great dedication.”

“They lead a team that continues to produce an excellent standard of work at all levels of build which results in producing high quality homes. Congratulations to Jonny and his team.”

Martin Dodd, Key National Regional Manager for Premier Guarantee said: “Well done to the site team at Castle Gate.

"Consistent high standards across all trades and driven by an excellent site management team.

"A clear demonstration of the benefits of a fantastic working relationship between Vistry and Premier Guarantee resulting in high quality plots for the end user.”

For more information about the homes at Vistry Homes Yorkshire, visit https://www.vistrygroup.co.uk.

